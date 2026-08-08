Governor, CM mourn loss of seven lives in Chamba bus accident

Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of seven lives in a tragic bus accident near Chalunj Mor in Bairagarh of Chamba district.

Eleven persons were also injured in the accident. The Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to their family members to bear this irreparable loss.

The Governor also expressed concern over the injuries sustained by the passengers and prayed for their speedy recovery. He directed the officials concerned that all possible assistance and necessary medical care be extended to the injured.

Sukhu directed the Chamba administration to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased. He also instructed the district authorities to ensure that the injured receive immediate and best possible medical treatment. He wished a speedy recery to the injured.