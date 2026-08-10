Himachal govt grants 15-day academic leave to medical college faculty

Fulfilling a long-standing demand of medical college faculty, the state government has decided to grant up to 15 days of academic leave in a calendar year to faculty members of government medical colleges, including AIIMS Chamiyana (Shimla), and Government Dental College, Shimla.

A delegation of doctors had recently met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and raised the demand, which has now been accepted by the state government.

As per the notification, the academic leave can be availed for attending examination duties, inspections, conferences and other activities organised by universities or institutions. It will also cover inspection-related work of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and National Dental Commission (NDC) outside the state.

However, the state government will not bear travel allowance, daily allowance or any other expenses incurred during the academic leave.

The notification further clarifies that faculty members serving as NMC or NDC examiners or inspectors at government medical and dental colleges in the state, including AIIMS Chamiyana (Shimla), will be treated as being on duty.