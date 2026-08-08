Torrential rain closes 185 Himachal roads, Met issues orange alert for heavy rain

As many as 185 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh following torrential rains, while 104 transformers and 77 water-supply schemes also disrupted, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Of the 185 blocked roads, 92 are in Mandi, 48 in Kullu, 14 each in Shimla and Chamba, nine in Sirmour, five in Kangra and three in Una.

Kullu has reported the highest number of disrupted transformers at 53, followed by Mandi with 34, Kinnaur 12, Shimla four and Chamba one.

Of the 77 water-supply schemes, 55 are in Sirmaur, nine in Hamirpur, seven in Chamba and six in Shimla.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely across the state today, with the state’s Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow warning for all 12 districts.

Light to moderate rain is very likely at most parts of the state throughout the day. The weather office has forecast no significant change in temperatures, with minimum and maximum temperatures likely to remain around normal levels.