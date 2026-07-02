Himachal Pradesh govt notifies VB-G RAM G scheme

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday notified the Himachal Pradesh Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) 2026.

Secretary, Rural Development, C Paulrasu issued the notification for the scheme, which will cover all rural areas of Himachal Pradesh as notified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 5 of the Act. The scheme under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, came into force from July 1, 2026.

The Central Government has allocated Rs 1,302 crore for Himachal Pradesh under the scheme, while the state government will contribute Rs 133 crore.

As per the eligibility criteria, every rural household covered under the scheme will be eligible for registration and issuance of a Gramin Rozgar Guarantee card.

The scheme also gives priority to households belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Below Poverty Line families, women-headed households, single women, people with disabilities, transgender people and other vulnerable groups.

There will be no upper limit on the number of days of employment and the state government may provide work beyond 125 days. Gram panchayats will verify eligibility and provisions for social audits have also been included to ensure transparency and accountability.