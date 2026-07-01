Rain wreaks havoc in Chamba, cuts off roads, damages houses

The first spell of the southwest monsoon caused widespread disruption across several parts of Chamba district on Wednesday, triggering landslides, flooding homes, damaging agricultural land and disrupting road connectivity in the Salooni and Churah subdivisions.

Heavy rainfall since early morning led to multiple landslides, forcing the closure of key roads, including the Chamba-Salooni-Himgiri Road, the Salooni-Dand road, and stretches of the Chamba-Tissa highway. Commuters, government employees, and schoolchildren faced significant inconvenience as bus services were suspended and traffic came to a standstill at several points.

On the Chamba-Tissa highway, movement remained suspended during the morning near Pangola Nallah after rising water levels brought debris onto the road. The route was later reopened in the afternoon as conditions improved.

In the tribal Pangi subdivision, the Sach-Sechu road was blocked following a major landslide. In Lanot gram panchayat of Salooni subdivision, two houses were extensively damaged after rainwater and debris entered the structures.

Locals said large volumes of mud and debris flowed downhill, accumulating on rooftops before entering homes and damaging both buildings and household belongings. Despite efforts to divert the flow, the intensity of runoff made it unsafe for residents to remain inside.

Heavy rain also inundated a shop in Dhutta village, damaging stored goods. Farmers across the region reported losses to crops and orchards after floodwater and silt entered agricultural fields. Lanot gram panchayat pradhan Des Raj said he had visited affected families and urged the government to provide immediate financial assistance.

Salooni Tehsildar Abhiraj Singh Thakur said the local patwari had been directed to assess the damage and prepare a report. “Information about rain-related damage is also being received from other areas. Reports are being compiled so that affected families can receive government relief at the earliest,” he said.

Public Works Department officials said restoration work was taken up immediately after the rain. While some roads were reopened by afternoon, others were cleared and restored by evening. The authorities urged motorists to exercise caution during the monsoon, noting that the risk of landslides and falling rocks remains high in the hilly region.