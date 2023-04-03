Hamirpur Gets five new BS-6 buses, Himachal Road Transport Corporation will soon run 47 Seater Vehicles on Delhi Route

Himachal Road Transport Corporation Hamirpur Depot has been given five pollution-free new BS-6 buses in the second batch. 47 seater buses have been included in the depot.

BS-6 buses will soon be seen plying on the Delhi route at Hamirpur Depot. The corporation has also removed six scrap buses and a crane from the depot, so that the passengers do not have to face any more trouble due to rickety buses plying on long routes.

Apart from this, a crane has also been condemned. A bus route of Hamirpur Depot in Delhi has been lying closed for a long time due to lack of buses, there is hope to start it soon.

Sarkaghat-Delhi bus route, which used to leave Awahdevi at 6:10 am via Hamirpur via Hamirpur bus stand for Delhi at 7:30 am. It is closed due to scarcity of buses.

