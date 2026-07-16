Free coaching for Himachal constable aspirants

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a free coaching and training programme for candidates aspiring to join the Himachal Pradesh Police as constables.

The initiative aims to improve employment opportunities for the state’s youth by providing comprehensive preparation for the recruitment process. Mountain& Ski Resorts

The decision comes after the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) advertised 800 constable posts on July 9. The Chief Minister has directed the Director General of Police to conduct structured training through all Armed Police Battalions across the state.

The programme will offer free coaching for the written examination, physical efficiency test training, guidance on the recruitment process, personality development, discipline and motivational sessions. Aspirants will also receive mentoring from experienced police officers and professional trainers.

Sukhu said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all deserving candidates, irrespective of their economic background or geographical location.

He said the programme would particularly benefit youth from rural, remote and tribal areas, where access to quality coaching and training facilities is limited.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the initiative would encourage greater participation of local youth in police recruitment and help the force induct disciplined, physically fit and service-oriented personnel. The HP Police will soon announce the training schedule, venues and registration process through official channels.