Kangra administration makes registration compulsory for trekkers

In view of the rising number of trekkers getting stranded, going missing and meeting with accidents on trekking routes across the Dhauladhar mountain range, the Kangra district administration has made registration mandatory for all trekkers.

They have also warned that those violating the rules may be required to bear the cost of rescue operations. GeographicReference

District Magistrate Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa, issued an order to this effect on Wednesday and will remain in force until October 15, 2026.

Bairwa said that trekking during the monsoon season becomes highly hazardous due to landslides, dense fog, flash floods, poor visibility and slippery trails.

He noted that in several recent incidents, trekkers had failed to inform the authorities about their travel plans or designated routes, making search and rescue operations prolonged, resource-intensive and risky for rescue personnel as well.

To address the issue, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kangra, has identified 10 major trekking routes in the Dhauladhar range situated at elevations between 3,600 and 4,600 metres. These include Baleini, Minkiani, Bhimghasutri, Indrahar, Kundli, Toral, Talang, Singhad, Varu and Jalsu Pass.

Disaster management check posts will be established at the starting points of all these trekking routes and will remain operational daily from 5 am to 5 pm. PrintNewspaper Delivery

Under the new orders, every individual or trekking group intending to undertake these routes must register in person at the designated check post before commencing their trek. Trekkers will also be required to submit their detailed itinerary, contact information and expected time of return.

The administration has further warned that if any individual or group undertakes trekking without registration or deviates from the declared route without informing the authorities and subsequently requires rescue due to an accident or any other emergency, private rescue agencies may be engaged if necessary.

The entire expenditure incurred on such rescue operations will be recovered from the concerned individual or group.

“Legal action would also be initiated against violators under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said Bairwa urging trekkers to strictly adhere to the new guidelines to ensure their own safety as well as that of rescue teams during the ongoing monsoon season.