Mandi-Pathankot highway restored after 7-hour landslide blockade
Debris and rocks damaged a section of the road, prompting the NHAI and district administration to halt traffic as a precaution.
Heavy vehicles were diverted via the Drang-Katindi-Taryambli route, while light vehicles used an alternative stretch through the under-construction Super Express Highway.
After continuous clearance operations, traffic resumed in the evening.
Landslides also briefly blocked the Padhar-Balh and Padhar-Jogindernagar roads. Authorities have deployed machinery at vulnerable locations and urged caution during bad weather.