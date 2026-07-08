Mandi-Pathankot highway restored after 7-hour landslide blockade

Debris and rocks damaged a section of the road, prompting the NHAI and district administration to halt traffic as a precaution.

Heavy vehicles were diverted via the Drang-Katindi-Taryambli route, while light vehicles used an alternative stretch through the under-construction Super Express Highway.

After continuous clearance operations, traffic resumed in the evening.

Landslides also briefly blocked the Padhar-Balh and Padhar-Jogindernagar roads. Authorities have deployed machinery at vulnerable locations and urged caution during bad weather.