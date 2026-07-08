Thursday, July 9, 2026
Latest:
Four hours long jam near 32 mile, hill debris fell on Mandi-Pathankot NH due to rain
News

Mandi-Pathankot highway restored after 7-hour landslide blockade

HimTimes

Debris and rocks damaged a section of the road, prompting the NHAI and district administration to halt traffic as a precaution.

Heavy vehicles were diverted via the Drang-Katindi-Taryambli route, while light vehicles used an alternative stretch through the under-construction Super Express Highway.

After continuous clearance operations, traffic resumed in the evening.

Landslides also briefly blocked the Padhar-Balh and Padhar-Jogindernagar roads. Authorities have deployed machinery at vulnerable locations and urged caution during bad weather.

You May Also Like

109 crore loss due to unseasonal rains

Wet spell likely to continue till May 31

Himtimes

Apple plantation removal begins from encroached forest land in upper Shimla

Himtimes

With 17 new cases, tally 393 in Himachal

Himtimes