HPBOSE 12th Result: Bihar’s daughter made it to the top-10 merit list, father is a painter in Hamirpur.

Jyoti Jha, a class 12 student of Girls School, Hamirpur, who is a resident of Bihar, has secured eighth position in the merit list by scoring 476 marks. Jyoti has secured eighth position in Commerce stream with 95.20 marks. 20 years ago Jyoti Jha’s father Anil Jha and mother Kavita Devi had reached Hamirpur in search of employment.

On the strength of great courage, Jyoti Jha, a class 12 student of Girls School, Hamirpur, has secured eighth position in the merit list by scoring 476 marks. Jyoti Jha, a resident of Khujraha village of Saharsa district of Bihar, has proved her talent by getting first place in the examination results. Jyoti has secured eighth position in Commerce stream with 95.20 marks. 20 years ago Jyoti Jha’s father Anil Jha and mother Kavita Devi had reached Hamirpur in search of employment. Jyoti’s early education was from a private school in Hamirpur, while after the eighth grade, she took admission in Girls School, Hamirpur. There is a wave of happiness among the parents when their daughter’s name appears in the merit list. Despite the poor financial condition of the family, Jyoti has achieved this position on the basis of hard work.

Jyoti told that she used to study in the morning and evening after helping her mother in the work at home. He told that father Anil Jha is a painter in Hamirpur, while mother Kavita Devi works in a private shop. Jyoti said that she wants to become a CA in future. Preparations for this have also started. He said that his elder sister Julie had an important contribution in his studies. He inspired them towards studies. To avoid being affected, she has not even gone to her home in Bihar for the last six years. He has given the credit of his success to his parents and teachers. On the other hand, Principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Hamirpur, Poonam Chauhan and staff members have congratulated and congratulated the student on appearing in the merit list.