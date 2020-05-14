Woman, daughter test positive for coronavirus in Himachal’s Paonta Sahib

Two new Covid-19 cases were detected in Paonta Sahib, taking the tally of positive cases to four in Sirmaur district.

A 30-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter have tested positive for coronavirus.

Random sampling of 64 returnees from various states was conducted and the samples were sent to CRI Kasauli.

The mother and daughter were in home quarantine since their return. They have been sent to Covid care hospital at Sarahan. The DC said that they were asymptomatic.

The woman’s husband, who had not gone to Delhi, would also be tested, while their two-and-a-half-year old son tested negative.

The two previous Covid positive cases detected in Sirmaur have already been cured and were in isolation at Baddi.

One more tests positive for corona in Kangra

Dharamsala: One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Kangra district, taking the total number of positive patients in the district to 17.

The woman had returned from Mumbai in a taxi on May 7. She is a software engineer in Mumbai.

Kangra’s Chief Medical Officer GD Gupta said that the patient was from Gurkhari village near Kangra. She was symptomatic and had herself reported to the health authorities for testing on May 12. She has been shifted to Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala.

Kangra has seen one death, while four persons have been cured. There are 12 active cases.

Source : The Tribune

