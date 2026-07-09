Wayanad landslide: Rescuers recover body of Himachal engineer

The body of a civil engineer from Rewalsar in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, who had gone missing after a massive landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad district, was recovered from debris on Thursday.

The landslide occurred on July 7 at the site of the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project, which connects Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

The rescue teams recovered the body of Rahul Sharma, who was working at the project site in Wayanad. The family members of Sharma, who got married in March this year, had been camping at the site since the incident.

His maternal uncle, Ramveer, confirmed the recovery of the body.

The tragedy has been especially heartbreaking as Rahul had married only in March, and the family had recently celebrated the new beginning. His sister said the approaching Raksha Bandhan has deepened the family’s grief.