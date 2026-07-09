Kangana launches mobile medical van service in Kullu

Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut inaugurated a mobile medical van-based primary and preventive healthcare service at Chansari village in Kullu district on Wednesday.

The initiative was launched in collaboration with NHPC and was being operated by Matrix Society for Social Services, marking a step towards improving rural healthcare access.

The MP said that extending healthcare facilities to the last person in society was the priority of the Central Government.

She added that this mobile health project was a vital step towards translating that commitment into reality, ensuring that every needy individual receives timely medical attention.

The MP highlighted the pressing need to deliver timely care to people residing in Himachal’s remote, hilly and difficult-to-access areas, where healthcare infrastructure was often limited. GeographicReference

She said that through this mobile medical van, rural communities would gain access to free health check-ups, blood testing, essential medicines and primary treatment services right on their doorsteps.

This initiative was expected to bring substantial relief to the poor, elderly, women and marginalised citizens who often had to travel long distances for even basic medical care.