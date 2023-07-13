If you are planning to visit Mandi, then you must read this post

Surrounded with the lush green cover of deodar trees and tea gardens, Mandi town is situated at the junction of Kullu and Dharamshala.

The city is also known as ‘Varanasi of the Hills‘ or ‘Chhoti Kashi‘ as there are 81 temples in the city area. Mandi is also a popular commercial center of Himachal Pradesh.

The city is situated on the banks of the Beas River and also displays old palaces and excellent forms of colonial architecture.

With a mix of hot and cold weather, the city’s lakes and gardens provide a refreshing environment to its visitors.

The pristine beauty of Mandi Himachal Pradesh

Mandi is situated on the banks of river Beas in Himachal Pradesh which is known for the pristine beauty of its temples. Mandi is known as “Kashi of Hills” or “Varanasi of Hills” due to the presence of many ancient religious sites.

The city is completely filled with natural beauty, along with which it offers mesmerizing views of the mountain ranges. Mandi is also famous for its various treks.

The trek to Prashar Lake is one of the easiest and popular treks in the region. Jajeli Mandi is another popular spot here that attracts trekkers and campers.

Famous restaurants and local food in Mandi

Mandi is a small town in Himachal Pradesh as well as a commercial center. There are many restaurants, dhabas available to eat here, in which you can taste a variety of dishes. Along with this, multi-cuisine thalis are also available in restaurants here.

What is the best time to visit Mandi?

Mandi is a city in North India which is hot in summer and very cold in winter. It is recommended to wear warm grips here in the winters.

If you want to visit Mandi, then the best time to go here is from April to October because this time is the perfect time for holiday makers.

Nearby Tourist Places and Attractions to Visit in Mandi

Prashar Lake Trek

Prashar Lake Trek is one of the most offbeat places in Himachal Pradesh which is a crystal clear water body located around 50 km from Mandi. Where there is a three-storied Shivalaya, which is dedicated to Rishi Prashar.

This lake with its deep blue water is situated at an altitude of 2730 meters above sea level. Surrounded by the mighty Dhauladhar ranges in the Kullu Valley, this region is full of mystical charm and offers a mesmerizing view of the Beas flowing down below.

The snow-capped peaks, lush green valleys, rivers and lakes here make it a great trekking experience.

Bhootnath Temple

Bhoothnath Temple is a major religious site located in Mandi whose spirituality dates back to the 1520s. This temple is as old as the city itself.

Bhootnath Temple is located in the center of Mandi city and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Tourists and pilgrims coming here will see Nandi, the bull of Lord Shiva, which is located outside the complex.

In the month of March, the festival of Shiv Ratri is celebrated here with great pomp. It is the main festival of this town and temple.

Rewalsar Lake

Rewalsar Lake is the main lake of Mandi which is also known as Tso Pema Lotus Lake. The lake is situated at a medium altitude on a hill spur at a distance of about 23 km to the south of Mandi district.

This lake is square in shape and is situated at an altitude of 1,360 meters above sea level. This hill is protected by different types of dense vegetation and plants.

This place is preferred by tourists for its serene environment and natural beauty. Rewalsar Lake is one of the most famous lakes in Himachal Pradesh that tourists must visit once.

Sunder Nagar

The city of Sundar Nagar was a princely state located to the east, which was known as Suket. The major attraction of this small town is the man-made lake formed by the water of the Beas-Sutlej Project.

This project is the largest hydel project in India. The natural beauty of Sundar Nagar and shady and tall trees attract tourists a lot.

It gets very green here in winter. Even though Sundernagar is a small town it provides peace of mind and soul.

Barot

Barot is a beautiful village situated in the serene valleys of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. It is a newly found tourist destination and is located about 67 kms from Mandi.

If you are looking for a place to visit for a day or two, then this place is great for you. The picturesque views and unspoilt air here attract travelers from all over the world for sightseeing here.

This place is a paradise for trekkers. Because this place is home to many trekking trails passing through the village and hence it is also a favorite trekking spot.

Kamru Nag Lake

Kamru Nag Lake situated at an altitude of 3334 meters on the Mandi-Karsog road is a special place for tourists and trekking. Surrounded by the snow-capped Dhauladhar and Bahu valley, the lake looks very attractive.

Kamru Nag Lake Temple is surrounded by a thick cover of lush green forest. A Kamru Nag temple near the lake is surrounded by a thick cover of lush green forest.

Shikari Devi Temple Religious Place in Mandi

Shikari Devi Temple, located 15 km from Mandi, at an altitude of 3332 meters above sea level, is a famous site that is quite exciting for trekking.

If you like to watch the sunrise or sunset, then this place can prove to be very special for you.

Chindi

Chindi is a small village away from the hustle and bustle of the city which is sitting quietly in the lap of nature. The village here is known for its natural beauty and the many small temples located here. Located 107 kms from Mandi, this place is easily accessible via Tattapani.

Janjehli

Janjehli is an ideal place for activities like trekking. This place is about 67 km from Mandi with a trek up to 3300 meters. To reach Janjehli, you can travel 32 km by vehicle till Gohar, and then trek on foot.

Kamlah Fort

Kamlah Fort is situated on the Sikandar Dhar range, about 80 km from Mandi city. This fort was built in 1625 by Raja Suraj Sen and is situated at an altitude of 4772 meters. The lush green landscape around the entrance of the fort is worth a visit.

Bhima Kali Temple

Bhima Kali Temple dedicated to Goddess Bhima Kali is one of the famous temples of Mandi town. Situated on the banks of river Beas, this temple also houses a museum displaying the idols of various gods and goddesses. This is the same place where Lord Krishna fought with a demon named Banasura.

Tattapani

Tattapani is a popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh. It is a quaint area, which is nothing less than a wonderland. Tattapani is sbout 60 kilometers from Shimla city and is a natural tourist destination that stores many attractions.

You will never want to miss this beautiful tourist destination situated amidst the mountains. Tattapani also includes attractions like temples, caves, meadows, hot springs, and adventure sports like trekking, river rafting, and rock climbing.

A serene walk along the Sutlej River and lush green valley brings peace to your tired mind. Tattapani is located at a distance of 57 kilometers from the Mall Road.

Triloknath Temple

Triloknath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the oldest temples in Mandi, located on the Mandi-Pathankot highway, about a kilometer from Mandi town.

It is believed that the Triloknath temple was built in 1520 by Sultan Devi, the wife of Raja Ajbar Sen. The temple is famous for the three faced image of Shiva.

Local devotees as well as Shiva devotees from different corners of the country visit this temple to seek blessings of Bholenath.

How to Reach Mandi

How to Reach by Flight

The nearest airport to Mandi is located at Bhuntar (60 km). From Bhuntar airport, you can hire a taxi to Mandi and reach your tourist destination.

How to Reach by Road

HRTC bus service is easily available from neighboring cities and states like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Mandi is about 400 km from Delhi city.

How to Reach by Train

The city’s nearest broad gauge railhead to Mandi is Pathankot (210 km) which is connected to gauge Joginder Nagar railhead and is 55 km from Mandi. You can reach your tourist destination from railway station by bus or cab.

Mandi Google Map

