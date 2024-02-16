The husband lost his temper in anger, cut his wife’s throat with a blade, then cut his own throat

An angry husband cut his wife’s throat with a blade in Oyel village of Gagret sub-division. After this the husband left the house and went towards Sombhadra river and fell down drenched in blood.

The local people got the injured wife admitted to the Civil Hospital, Gagret, while the police, with the help of the local people, also got the injured husband admitted to the Civil Hospital, Gagret.

From here both of them were given first aid and referred to Una regional hospital. It is being told that Mahavir Singh of Oil village had earlier had a fight with his wife, due to which the matter had reached the police station via Panchayat.

According to the people of Oil village, Mahavir had already cut his veins with a blade. According to doctors, the condition of both is stable and they are out of danger. DSP Vasudha Sood said that the injured woman is not in a position to give a statement. The police are investigating the matter thoroughly.