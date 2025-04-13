20 injured as Volvo bus overturns on Kiratpur-Manali road in Mandi

In a major road mishap in the early hours of Sunday, a Volvo bus plying on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway overturned at Shilakippar in Mandi district, leaving at least 20 passengers injured.

The incident occurred when the bus was en route to Manali from the Mandi side. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle under still undetermined circumstances.

Police sources said the accident took place in the wee hours when most passengers were asleep. The sudden overturning of the bus caused panic among the passengers, several of whom sustained injuries of varying degrees.

Emergency services were quick to. Local authorities, with the help of ambulance services, shifted the injured passengers to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Hospital officials stated that most of the injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, though a few passengers were under observation.

The Mandi police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to determine the exact cause of the mishap.

Preliminary reports suggest the possibility of overspeeding or a technical fault, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The incident has once again raised concerns about road safety on the hilly terrains of Himachal Pradesh, particularly on the high-speed corridors like the Kiratpur-Manali stretch.

The authorities have urged transport operators to ensure strict adherence to safety measures to prevent such mishaps in the future.