15 roads-30 drinking water schemes approved, 46 projects worth Rs 329 crore get green signal

Shimla: NABARD has given a second gift to Himachal amid the disaster. 31 projects worth Rs 329 crore have been approved in the state. Of these, 15 projects have come to PWD.

These include proposals for construction and reconstruction of rural roads, while 31 projects belong to the Jal Shakti Department. Out of these, 30 rural drinking water schemes will be built and one sewerage project has been approved.

Talking about the total budget, PWD is going to get Rs 130 crore. However, 90 percent of this amount of Rs 117 crore 23 lakh will be given to the department as loan, while ten percent of this amount, about Rs 13 crore, will be the state government’s share.

Jal Shakti Department has received approval of Rs 199 crore. Of these, Rs 179 crore 20 lakh is a loan, while about Rs 20 crore will have to be repaid as the state’s share. The planning department of the state government has given approval for this.

Along with this, in the next 30 days, both PWD and Jal Shakti departments will have to prepare the project and complete the approval formalities. Among the road projects that have been approved, most are in Kangra.

Seven projects have been approved here, out of which six new roads are to be constructed, while one road will be renovated. Along with this, three roads will be constructed in Solan, two in Hamirpur, and one each in Kullu, Sirmaur, and Una.

Out of 30, the Jal Shakti Department has approved eight drinking water schemes in Kangra, seven in Una, four in Hamirpur, two each in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur and Solan and one drinking water scheme in Chamba. Whereas the only sewerage project has been approved in Nagrota Suriyan of Kangra district.

This sewerage project will be completed in Katoli-Har-Sakanara. Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department, Ajay Gupta said that this is the second approval in a span of two months. Earlier 16 road projects were approved in NABARD.

Of these, a loan of Rs 128 crore has been approved, while ten percent will be from the state government. So far, about Rs 450 crore has been approved for the construction of rural roads and bridges. PWD is working rapidly on these projects. (HDM)

These roads are approved

The scheme includes Chhapredwah-Toru road Nagrota Bagwan, Thulla Basti-Boi road Shahpur, Tahu and Chohla road Dharamshala, Hiru-Dosalan road Gamru-Chohla Dharamshala, Patti to Goharti road via Harijan and Gujjar Basti Rajpur Palampur, Rajol-Anuhi-Jangal-Bagga. Road and bridge on Dehar Khad Nagrota Bagwan, Purli to Rangdiyan Di Dhar Sujanpur, Shalaghat-Kothi-Kolka-Chamiawal Kunihar Solan, Siddi-Kakkar road Sujanpur, Sampark Marg Jawar to Nari Biliyaan Da Thappal Bharwai Una, Lehan Kotla to Sunnu-Tikri- Chilla road from Solan, Samlech to Solan will be constructed, while two other roads will be upgraded. This includes maintenance of the Bahru-Nadli-Charchandi Mali road, Panchrukhi-Kangra, and Babeli-Jindaur road, Kullu.

These 30 drinking water schemes will be made

Drinking water quality improvement in Ichchi-Mataur-Nandehar-Kotakwala-Zamanabad-Abdulapur-Jogi Balh and Gagal Kangra, Badhal-Bandhol-Bari-Bandoa-Sanda block Panchrukhi Kangra, Chadi Khas-Harboi-Tharot Shahpur, Bandughar-Kandral-Kot-Bharwana. Panchrukhi, Bathra-Dhameri-Jakhdhar-Ujhe-Jhalera-Niyar Paragpur, replacement of old pumping machine in town Kosan-Chaleli Dehra, replacement of old pumping machine in Shahpur assembly constituency, Chhamb-Dhargehar-Kothi drinking water scheme Baijnath, Laluwal-Polia Beat Haroli, Badoh-Andaura and Karluhi Una, Dhatwara and Panoh Una, Babehar-Beh-Joh and Sikri Gagret, Ganu-Mandwara-Labhya Mohalla Rana Gagret, Dulaihar-Bhadsali Haroli, Jodian and Baliwal Haroli, Saned-Phafan-Bhagetu Bhoranj Hamirpur, Dhamrol- Naroh-Bhanwin-Barthwan-Kalyal Bhoranj, Jathana-Girthana Hamirpur, Gandiana-Tikaru-Barota-Pujayal Nadaun, Nithed-Palehi Nirmand Kullu, Ghattu-Shilai-Himri Nirmand, Laduri Khad to Chamiyana Shimla, Gunda-Jabrog-Chatoli-Koti Kotkhai. Shimla, Guddi Sirmaur, Bagna-Kandu-Diano Shilai Sirmaur, Dharat-Bangla-Ghamrehar-Jalpa-Jalfer Chauntara Mandi, Basayana-Chatehra-Davru-Dhamog-Kaked-Sameli Kunihar Solan, Ramshahar-Mitayan Behli-Gehlu-Guela Nalagarh, Kuthed. -Drinking water schemes of Gagla-Janghi and Farogla-Mahala-Chamba are included.