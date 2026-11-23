The Aditya Birla Group is set to operate a health insurance scheme for the general public in Himachal Pradesh after emerging as the lowest bidder in the tenders floated by the state government for the purpose.

According to sources, the government and the group are holding final discussions to fine-tune the scheme, which is likely to be launched next year.

The proposed scheme will replace the government’s Himcare health assurance scheme, under which beneficiary families are entitled to cashless health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually. Under the new scheme, eligible families will be entitled to annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Sources said there would be different categories of beneficiaries, with the premium varying according to the financial condition of each family.

“Extremely poor families may not have to pay any premium or may be charged a nominal amount to avail themselves of the scheme,” an official said. It is learnt that the Aditya Birla Group has quoted a premium of around Rs 4,300 per family per annum.

Government employees and pensioners will not be eligible for the scheme. However, efforts are being made to bring contractual and outsourced employees under its ambit.