Pathankot-Mandi Fourlane- Flyover Shuttering at Noorpur

In the first phase of the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane road, the construction work of the four-lane road being constructed in the area falling under the sub-division Noorpur is going on at a fast pace and the construction company has put bitumen on the prepared road and now the construction work of the road on the other side is going on.

About 15 percent of the construction work of this four-lane road, which is about 28 kilometers long from Kandwal to Bhedkhad, has been completed so far and the construction company has started all-out efforts to complete this ambitious highway in the stipulated time period.

Under this four-lane road, the work of the two-lane road on one side has almost been completed at various places near Kandwal, Nagabari, Jachch, and Bhadwar, out of which about three kilometers of the road has been made bitumen, but the concerned construction company has almost completed the work of bitumen pouring and has started the construction work of two-lane road on the other side by running traffic on these paved two-lane road.

The concerned construction company has now started preparations for the construction of a two-lane bridge over Chakki Khad leading to Pathankot. -hdm

Launching of I- Girder Begins

The construction company has also speeded up the construction work of the flyover being constructed at Jasur. Most of the pillars of this flyover have been built, while the construction work of the rest is going on and the work of launching of I-girder is going on to put pier caps on the pillars for laying slabs on the flyover.

Speeding up the Work of Nurpur Bypass

For the construction of the Noorpur bypass, the work of cutting, etc. is going on fast, due to which the work of the hill near Baud in Noorpur is visible.

Work will be Completed on Time

In this regard, Harpreet Singh, CGM of IRB Company, which is doing the construction work of the four-lane road, said that the construction work of this four-lane road is being completed at a fast pace and efforts are being made to complete it in the stipulated time.