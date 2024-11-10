Shanan project in shambles as HP, Punjab govts try to wrest its control

The British-era Shanan hydropower project situated in Jogindernagar, 40 km from here, is in a shambles due to the alleged apathy of the Punjab Government.

It may be recalled that the 99-year lease of the project has already expired in March, when the project was to be handed over to the Himachal Pradesh Government in March.

However, the Punjab Government has moved the Supreme Court staking its claim on the Shanan power house even after the expiry of the lease.

During the reorganisation of the states in 1966, the Shanan power house was given to Punjab by the Central Government as at that time the lease agreement was yet to expire.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has already stated that the state government would fight the legal battle in the Supreme Court till the logical end and he was in no mood to leave the property to Punjab.

One of the oldest power houses of the country, it used to feed the entire undivided Punjab, Lahore and Delhi before independenc During the British regime in 1925, the Shanan hydroelectric power house was constructed under a 99-year lease executed between Joginder Sen, the then ruler of the Mandi state, and Col BC Batty, a British representative.

The project was constructed in the backdrop of dense deodar forests with a four-stage haulage rail network starting from Jogindernagar to Barot, a cup-shaped village on the bank of the Uhl river. The tail water of the Uhal river is being used for two power projects run by the state government.

The British had also laid a small gauge rail line between Pathankot and Jogindernagar to transport heavy machinery to

the Shanan project. A ropeway trolley, one of the first in the country, was also constructed.

The Shanan power house is one of the oldest of its type in the country. It used to supply electricity to the entire undivided Punjab and Delhi before the Independence. The sprawling Shanan power house is, in fact, a unique project in the country and its marvelous setting has made it more of a tourist spot than a mere electricity project.

Thousands of tourists from across the world and the country, including top film stars and other dignitaries, visit Barot to enjoy the ride of the haulage trolleys up to Barot.

“The infrastructure of the project is in a poor condition. It seems that the Punjab Government would only hand over ruins of the project to the state government,” said sources.

“Unfortunately the Punjab Government and the PSEB seem to have finished the beautiful the Shanan complex, including rail lines and haulage way trucks and trolleys. The trolley service has been suspended,” said former Himachal Chief Minister Shanta Kumar.

“The ropes and pulleys of haulage way have rusted and decayed for want of maintenance forgetting that this marvelous and heritage monument should be preserved and protected for the future generations,” he added.