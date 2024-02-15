2630 candidates passed the ground, 91 posts will be filled in the Prison and Correctional Services Department

Shimla: 2630 candidates have passed the physical efficiency test for recruitment to the posts of warders in the Prison and Correctional Services Department. 12795 candidates had applied online for 91 posts of warder in the Prison and Correctional Services Department, including 77 posts for men and 14 posts for women.

To fill 91 posts of Warder through direct recruitment, range wise ground test was organized in the state from January 17 to February 10. 2630 candidates have passed the ground test, which includes 2352 men and 278 women.

Candidates who pass the ground test will be informed through email and SMS when the date for the written test is fixed.

DIG of Prison and Correctional Services Department Ranjana Chauhan said that out of 91 posts of warders, 77 posts of men and 14 posts of women are to be filled through direct recruitment in three ranges of the state, Police Line Bharari in Shimla Range and Third Indian Reserve in Mandi Range. Physical efficiency test was organized from 17 January to 10 February at Police Line Ground Dharamshala in Vahini Pandoh Mandi and Dharamshala Range.

DIG Ranjana Chauhan said that in the Southern Range, 2646 candidates from districts Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur, including 2257 male and 389 female candidates, had applied online for 27 posts of Warder.

Out of which 1478 candidates, 1278 male and 200 female, were present. Out of the appeared candidates, 425 candidates, including 376 male and 49 female candidates, have passed the physical efficiency test, while 1053 candidates could not pass the ground test.

Whereas, in the Central Range, 4285 candidates from District Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kullu, including 3660 male and 625 female candidates, applied online for 30 posts of Warder, out of which 2046 candidates, including 1767 male and 279 female candidates, were present.

Out of the appeared candidates, 1052 candidates, including 920 male and 132 female candidates, have passed the physical efficiency test, while 994 candidates could not clear the ground test.

DIG Ranjana Chauhan said that in the Northern Range, 5864 candidates from districts Kangra, Chamba and Una, including 5169 male and 695 female candidates, had applied online for 34 posts of Warder.

Out of 5864 candidates, 2868 candidates appeared, out of which 2520 were male and 348 were female candidates. He said that out of the appeared candidates, 1153 candidates, including 1056 male and 97 female candidates, have passed the physical efficiency test, while 1715 candidates could not pass the ground test.

DIG Ranjana Chauhan said that information will be sent through email and SMS to 2630 candidates who have passed the physical efficiency test when the date for the written examination is fixed.