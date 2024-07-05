4 peddlers from Punjab arrested in Shimla as Himachal Police bust inter-state drug racket

Shimla police on Friday claimed to have busted an inter-state drug racket, recovering 169 grams of heroin and arresting four drug peddlers in the process.

According to officials, a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, with the estimated value of the contraband between Rs 25-30 lakh.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi stated that the contraband was seized from an inter-state drug peddlers’ gang.

“The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul, Anil, Deepak, and Karan – all residents of Amritsar, Punjab. They were apprehended during a patrol based on secret information near Chaulanthi. We recovered 169 grams of heroin from their possession,” SP Gandhi said.

Property worth Rs 2 crore is being investigated to trace the drug money links. In the last 15 months, we have registered 600 cases and arrested about 1,000 peddlers,” SP Gandhi added.

This year, in observance of World Drug Day, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Shimla police organised a bike rally in the city to raise awareness about drug abuse in the region.