Bilaspur police freeze properties worth Rs 1.66 crore in drug crackdown

The Bilaspur police have frozen properties worth Rs 1.66 crore belonging to various individuals involved in drug trafficking networks in multiple cases registered in the district during the past four months.

According to the police, a residential building worth Rs 63.97 lakh owned by accused Ayub Khan was seized. A Royal Enfield motorcycle and a scooter worth Rs 12.9 lakh, owned by Vinay Kumar, an associate of Ayub, were also seized during the financial investigation initiated after Ayub was arrested with 9.11 grams of chitta in Bilaspur on September 1, 2026.

As the investigation proceeded, the police also seized a car, a pick-up vehicle and a scooter worth Rs 25.13 lakh belonging to another associate of Ayub, Ishan Khan.

In another case registered in Barmana, an individual named Anil Kumar, a resident of Bilaspur, was arrested with 15.13 grams of chitta. During the financial investigation, the police froze a truck worth Rs 20 lakh as well as Rs 3 lakh that he had deposited in his bank account.

The district police also froze a car worth Rs 8.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh in cash belonging to Ravinder Kumar, along with another vehicle worth Rs 5 lakh belonging to another accused, Ashutosh Chandel. Both were arrested by the police with 175 grams of chitta on August 21, 2026.

Similarly, the district police froze a car worth Rs 10 lakh belonging to Ajay Thakur and a motorcycle worth Rs 2.10 lakh owned by Abhishek. Both were recently arrested by the police with 9.05 grams of chitta in Bilaspur on July 29, 2026.

In another case registered in Swarghat against two accused, Pankaj Thakur and Akashdeep, the police froze a Bolero Camper worth Rs 11 lakh, along with Rs 37,000 in cash belonging to Pankaj.

Speaking about the action, Bilaspur SP said that apart from arresting the accused, the district police were emphasising financial investigations to completely dismantle drug trafficking networks operating in the district.

He said that so far this year, assets worth Rs 3.01 crore had been frozen by the police.