First snow of year in Manali

Manali : Tourist town Manali received the year’s first snow on Saturday, which elated tourists and hoteliers.

A large number of tourists are camping in Manali for the five-day winter carnival. Tourists are thronging the Solang valley to enjoy snow.

Mild snow was seen in Manali town, while the higher reaches received heavy snow.

Rakesh Gupta, a tourist from Delhi who is here with his family, said the snow had delighted him. “Now I am planning to visit the Solang valley to enjoy snow there.”

Higher reaches of Mandi district like Shikari Devi, Kamrunag and Parashar Lake area received heavy snow.

Meanwhile, Jalori Pass on NH 305 has been blocked for traffic.

