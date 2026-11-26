The Himachal Congress took out a Samvidhan Raksha march from the BR Ambedkar statue at Chaura Maidan to the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Ridge in Shimla on Thursday.

At the end of the march, state Congress president Vinay Kumar and Patil administered an oath to party leaders and workers to protect the Constitution and democratic institutions.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu could not attend the march as he has been unwell over the past few days. A few ministers also skipped the march due to prior commitments.

The Congress took out the march to protest against the BJP’s alleged assault on the Constitution and democratic institutions in the country.

Addressing the gathering, Patil alleged that the BJP had been trying to capture all democratic institutions, with the latest target being the Election Commission of India.

“The BJP has been stealing votes, MLAs and even governments. Our leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting to protect the Constitution, and we need to strengthen his hands and fight fearlessly until the supremacy of the Constitution is restored,” Patil said

Referring to paper leaks, Patil said the poor had, until now, held on to the hope that their children could do well in life if they studied hard.

However, paper leaks had shattered that hope as well. She further said that the alleged theft of donations had hurt the religious sentiments of people who had contributed to the construction of the Ram Temple. “Yet, there has been no answer from BJP leaders,” she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the BJP had tried to topple the elected government in Himachal Pradesh through ‘Operation Lotus’, but Congress workers had foiled its designs. “This is happening on a large scale, and we need to fight the BJP to protect our Constitution,” he said.