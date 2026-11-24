Emphasising the values of selfless service, sacrifice, compassion and humility, the Hridayvasi Seva Samiti honoured four distinguished personalities for their contributions to healthcare, spirituality and social welfare.

The special ceremony was organised at the Hriday Mandir complex in Paddal, Mandi, yesterday, to mark the birth anniversary of Sathya Sai Baba.

Lieutenant General (Retd) Rakesh Kapoor attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Samiti president Suresh Bisht highlighted the philosophy that sacrifice is the true essence of service. He said human life acquires its real meaning when dedicated to serving others with love, compassion, sacrifice and devotion.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant General Kapoor stressed the importance of wisdom and humility in life. He observed that wisdom guides individuals towards the right path, while humility makes them truly great. According to him, a harmonious combination of these qualities transforms life into a journey of service and spiritual fulfilment.

The occasion also marked the completion of the Samiti’s seventh Mahayagya. Religious ceremonies, including Shatchandi Yagya, Gayatri Paath and Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, created a spiritually charged atmosphere at the temple complex.

Convener Raman Bisht said the four awardees were shining examples of selfless dedication who had placed humanity above position, recognition and personal comfort. Their lives demonstrated that service without selfish motives becomes a form of spiritual devotion, he added.

The personalities honoured included Dr Sushil Chander, a resident of Bheuli, who retired as Chief Medical Officer from Kullu. Even after retirement, he continues to provide free medical services and remains committed to public welfare. Widely regarded as the community’s own doctor, he is known for his approachable nature and dedication to treating patients beyond his professional obligations.

Shashank Krishna Kaushal, a young Bhagwat Katha exponent from the Pangna Valley of Karsog, was also honoured for promoting spiritual awareness among the younger generation. Through his melodious narration and inspiring discourses, he has earned recognition across the region in a short span of time.

Dr Varun Kapoor, a renowned gynaecologist serving at Zonal Hospital, Mandi, was recognised for his contribution to women’s healthcare. He has successfully conducted approximately 3,500 to 4,000 deliveries, bringing happiness to thousands of families. He is also skilled in performing laparoscopic procedures to treat fibroids and other complex gynaecological conditions.

The fourth awardee, OP Kapoor, former president of Citizens Council, Mandi, and a prominent social activist, was honoured for his longstanding contribution to public welfare. He served the Electricity Board for 35 years and retired as Managing Director of Beas Valley Power Corporation.

Even at 76, he remains actively involved in taking up public issues with the administration and government. He continues to raise civic concerns and advocate for the people of Mandi.

All four personalities were felicitated with shawls, mementoes and floral garlands in the presence of devotees and prominent citizens.

The ceremony concluded in an atmosphere of devotion and gratitude, with a renewed commitment to the spirit of selfless service.