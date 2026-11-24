Himachal makes the highest expenditure of 90 per cent of the total revenue on the payment of salaries, pension and interest in the country as compared to an all-state average of 82 per cent.

These are the findings of the latest State of State Finances Report published by the PRS Legislative Research. Himachal Pradesh’s capital outlay has been pegged at Rs 3,090 crore for the current financial year against Rs 10,229 crore in the revised estimates for 2025-26. This reflects a decline of Rs 7,139 crore.

The PRS analysis also shows a sharp reduction in the asset creation budget as the allocation has fallen from Rs 10,229 crore in revised estimates to Rs 3,090 crore for 2026-27.

Another worrisome factor in the report is the outstanding debt of over 40 per cent, as only three other states — Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland — fall in this category. In sharp contrast to these four states, the consolidated debt of other states is 28 per cent.

The hill state’s own tax revenue from sources like State Goods and Services Tax (GST), stamp duty, VAT etc., is estimated to be a mere 5.5 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which is lower than the national average of 7 per cent. Maharashtra (7.7 per per cent), Punjab (7.2 per cent) and Karnataka (6.7 per cent) have a higher tax revenue to GSDP ratio.

The overall fiscal indicators of the cash-trapped Himachal, which also faces severe geographical constraints, present a grim picture as the revenue deficit is also at a high of 2.4 per cent of the GSDP.

This assumes importance in light of the fact that the revenue deficit of most of the states has been pegged at a mere 0.71 per cent of the GDP.

The revenue deficit has steadily increased post Covid at mere 0.23 per cent in 2022-23. Ten states have consistently reported a revenue deficit and five states, including Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Telangana, have moved from surplus to deficit.

The report highlights that states have cumulatively estimated to spend four lakh crore rupees on unconditional cash transfer (UCT) schemes in 2026-27. The beneficiaries include women, farmers, elderly, widows and persons with disabilities.

Himachal estimates to spend a mere 2 per cent of the revenue receipts on the UCT while nine states, including West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, spend over 10 per cent of their revenue receipts on the UCT schemes.