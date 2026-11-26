In a crackdown against drug trafficking, 7,950 NDPS cases were filed and illegal assets worth around Rs 92 crore have been seized in Himachal over the past four years.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the battle against drugs could not be won through the efforts of the government or the police alone, as active participation of every section of society was essential.A total of 12,302 accused persons had been arrested and large quantities of narcotic substances, including 1,384 kg of charas and 59 kg of chitta, had been seized, he added.

He said that since the implementation of the PIT-NDPS Act in 2023, a total of 225 drug traffickers had been detained, including 159 in 2026 alone. Himachal Pradesh ranked second in the country in terms of preventive detention under this Act, he added.

Sukhu said that 86 properties involving encroachments and illegal constructions on government land by persons accused under the NDPS Act had been identified and the demolition and eviction proceedings had been completed against 22.

Over the past three and a half years, the state government had seized assets worth around Rs 92 crore acquired through drug trafficking. For the first time in the state, property worth Rs 48 lakh, acquired through ill-gotten drug money, had been transferred in the name of the government, he added.

Sukhu appealed to the youth, ‘mahila mandals’, ‘yuvak mandals’, teachers, parents, voluntary organisations and the public to transform the anti-chitta campaign into a mass movement.

TheCM said the state government was committed to making Himachal a drug-free, safe and prosperous state.

Sukhu said that walkathons were being organised in various districts and students, teachers, ‘mahila mandals’, ‘yuvak mandals’ and citizens were enthusiastically participating in them. A total of 246 highly drug-affected panchayats had been identified and placed under special monitoring, he added.