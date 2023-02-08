CBSE issued admit cards for 10th and 12th exams

CBSE has released the admit cards for class 10th and 12th board exams. These admit cards have been sent online to all the schools. After downloading the admit cards by the school principals, these will be given to the candidates.

Apart from this, private students can also download the admit card from the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in.

Let us tell you that the 10th and 12th board exams are starting from March 15. The 10th exam will end on March 21 and the 12th exam will end on April 5.

The exam will be conducted in the morning session from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. CBSE has also released sample papers for the examinations.

Apart from this, question bank and marking scheme of CBSE 10th and 12th class have also been released.