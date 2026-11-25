Kanhaiya Lal and Sabina, residents of the ‘Apna Ghar’ old age home in Bilaspur, tied the knot at a well-attended wedding ceremony on Tuesday.

Besides fellow residents of the old age home, the ceremony was attended by over 200 local residents and several government officials, including the Deputy Commissioner

While the wedding brought joy and new hope to the 75-year-old groom and 63-year-old bride, who were dressed in traditional wedding attire, it also stirred feelings of sadness as the couple had to leave ‘Apna Ghar’ in Bilaspur and move to another old age home in Nalagarh.

“We do not have suitable accommodation here for couples. We are shifting them to our old age home in Nalagarh, where they can stay together,” said Prakash Chand Bansal, chairman of the Manav Seva Trust, which runs the old age home.

The couple was scheduled to move to the new facility immediately after the wedding ceremony. “We are busy preparing for the couple’s ‘vidai’. We will accompany them to their new home,” said Bansal.

He said the couple knew beforehand that they would have to relocate to Nalagarh after the wedding. “They have offered to help run the Nalagarh old age home while staying there,” he said.

The wedding has generated considerable interest on social media and beyond. A large number of people have appreciated the couple’s decision and wished them well.

Fellow residents have been celebrating the occasion with songs and dances since the haldi and mehendi ceremonies held on Tuesday evening.

Pictures of the couple have been widely shared on social media, with users congratulating them. “It’s the same in the actual world as well.

So many local people turned up at the wedding and everyone was happy for them,” said Bansal

He said the wedding had sent out a positive message that everyone deserved companionship, regardless of age.