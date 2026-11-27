A forest fire that has been raging in Nichar block of the Kinnaur district since November 23 has destroyed over 200 hectares of forest cover and caused extensive damage to wildlife.

According to SDM Neha Negi, the fire has been brought under control near human habitations but continues to rage at higher altitudes, where difficult terrain and absence of road connectivity are hampering firefighting operations.

Several firefighters have sustained injuries while trying to douse the blaze. A woman also died after a burning branch fell on the car she was travelling in, causing the driver to lose control.

The fire broke out at two locations, Urni and Chagaon. While it has been brought under control in Urni, efforts are underway to douse the blaze at Chagaon. Such was the intensity of the fire that several agencies, including the Army and the ITBP, had to be pressed into service.

Kinnaur DFO Arvind Kumar said the fire broke out at a high altitude, where the slopes were extremely steep, making it difficult for firefighting teams to reach the affected areas. “The fire broke out at a high altitude and the slopes are very steep. So, it is taking time to control it,” he said, adding that the teams were now close to bringing it under control.

Forest officials suspect that human activity was behind the fire. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons. “There is a practice of setting fire to grasslands to encourage the growth of fresh grass for cattle fodder. Someone set fire to a grassland, from where it spread uncontrollably,” the DFO said.

He said strong winds at high altitude had further fanned the flames. “The slopes are extremely steep and there is no motorable road to transport water tankers to the affected areas.

Also, rocks are falling from the heights. This made the operation very challenging. Several firefighters were also injured while trying to control the blaze,” he said. The fire has caused extensive damage to forest wealth and wildlife. The extent of the damage will be assessed once it is completely doused.

Meanwhile, RP Negi, a local, attributed the vulnerability of the area to prolonged dry conditions caused by the lack of rainfall. “There’s also a possibility of fire being triggered by sparks from the high-tension power lines crossing the area. It’s very dry here and the electricity board should ensure proper maintenance of the area,” he said.