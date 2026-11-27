Himachal BJP on Friday demanded a re-examination for patwari post exclusively for an Amritdhari Sikh candidate who was allegedly barred from appearing in the exam in the state over ‘kara’ and ‘kirpan’.

Addressing a presser in Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district, state BJP Minority Morcha chief Gurmeet Singh accused the Congress of having an “anti-Sikh” mentality and threatened to launch an agitation against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government if the student was not given a chance for re-examination.

Seeking an explanation from the government, Gurmeet demanded an inquiry into the incident at Devbhoomi Institute in Solan, re-examination of the patwari (revenue official) exam for the affected candidate and necessary amendments to the examination guidelines so that no candidate is deprived of taking an exam due to their religious beliefs.

Gurmeet said if the government fails to hold the re-exam, the BJP minority morcha, along with a large number of Sikhs of Paonta Sahib and the family of the affected student, would stage a Dharna in front of the SDM office, and if the government still fails to act, the agitation would be launched at the state level.

He stated that this matter concerns not only the future of a student but also his religious freedom and constitutional rights. Gurmeet said he spoke to the candidate, who said he had been asked to remove his ‘kara’ (iron/steel bangle) and ‘kirpan’ (ceremonial sword).

Gurmeet said the Sikh youth told him that the examination centre operator cited “government instructions” for disallowing those articles. However, when asked for the relevant notification, the authorities failed to provide the copy, the party’s minority morcha chief added.

The candidate’s father, Sardar Vichitra Singh, who was also present at the press conference, demanded that the government clarify the specific order under which the candidate was barred from the examination.

Gurmeet Singh said that a father invests his hard-earned money in his child’s education, dreaming of a bright future for him, but being barred from the examination has come as a severe blow to the family.

Referring to Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to religious freedom, Gurmeet Singh pointed out that carrying a ‘kirpan’ is an integral part of the Sikh faith. He emphasised that while establishing security protocols for examinations, constitutional rights and religious beliefs must be respected.

Gurmeet Singh also raised concerns regarding alleged restrictions on ‘mangalsutras’ (sacred necklaces) and bangles worn by women, as per the examination guidelines. He urged the government to review such directives that interfere with religious and cultural practices.