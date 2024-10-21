Mandi admn gets in proactive mode for earthquake safety

Keeping in mind that Mandi district is in high-risk seismic zone, the district administration has initiated efforts to retrofit government buildings to minimise damage during seismic events.

26 buildings identified

The administration has identified 26 government buildings for retrofitting. This initiative follows a detailed survey conducted by the IIT Ropar, which assessed the vulnerability of these structures.

The buildings slated for retrofitting include key facilities such as the DC office, schools, hospitals and police stations, the DC said.

He stated that the proposal for retrofitting these buildings had been submitted to the State Disaster Management Authority for approval. “As soon as we receive the necessary permission, the retrofitting work will commence,” he said.

According to Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, Mandi falls in Zone 5, indicating a significant threat of destruction in the event of a major earthquake. In response, the district administration has commenced a comprehensive programme aimed at reinforcing the structural integrity of various government facilities.

“In collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Ropar and Mandi, the administration has identified 26 government buildings for retrofitting. This initiative follows a detailed survey conducted by the IIT-Ropar, which assessed the vulnerability of these structures. The buildings slated for retrofitting include key facilities such as the DC office, schools, hospitals and police stations,” Devgan said.

He added that the proposal for retrofitting these buildings had been submitted to the State Disaster Management Authority for approval. “As soon as we receive the necessary permission, the retrofitting work will commence,” he stated.

The district administration is not only focused on government buildings, but is also actively encouraging the local population to construct earthquake-resistant structures. Recently, a workshop was conducted to educate engineers on the principles of earthquake-resistant designs and construction practices. During the workshop, participants were urged to conduct thorough structural engineering assessments before embarking on any residential or commercial construction projects.

Mandi admn gets in proactive mode for earthquake safety

To retrofit govt buildings to minimise damage during seismic events

Retrofitting involves upgrading existing buildings with new technologies and materials to enhance their earthquake resistance. This process includes adding specific components designed to absorb and dissipate seismic forces, ensuring the safety of the occupants.

By implementing these pro-active measures, the Mandi district administration aims to safeguard its infrastructure and community from the devastating effects of potential earthquakes.