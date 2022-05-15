Neha Kakkar’s husband singer Rohanpreet Singh’s valuables stolen from hotel in Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Singer Neha Kakkar’s husband and Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh’s personal belongings including a diamond ring and cash were stolen at a hotel in Mandi here, said a police official on Saturday.

Neha Kakkar’s husband was staying in a hotel at Mandi, when his diamond ring, iPhone, and other expensive belongings were stolen.

Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri said, “Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar’s husband.”

Police took cognizance of the matter and registered a case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

According to the reports, the theft took place while Rohanpreet was staying in a hotel at Mandi. His diamond ring, phone, and other expensive belongings were reportedly stolen. However, the singer has not issued any statement so far. Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri told ANI, “Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar’s husband.”

A case has been registered following the incident and the police have begun the investigation.

Recently, Kakkar shared a video with her husband on her social media handle. The video appears to be from the hotel room in Mandi. In the video, Neha and Rohanpreet were seen enjoying their morning tea and enjoying their vacation.

Talking about the personal front, Neha Kakkar got married to singer Rohanpreet in 2020. The couple met through a music video and fell in love. They got married in a grand affair in the presence of their family and friends.

On the professional front, apart from her songs, Neha Kakkar was last seen as a judge in Indian Idol Season 12. Neha Kakkar has been judging ‘Indian Idol’ for several seasons now. Whereas, Rohanpreet Singh recently released his song La La La with Neha. The new track has received a positive response from the audience.

Comments

comments