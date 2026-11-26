The Himachal Pradesh Government has approved a uniform pricing policy for supplying surplus raw water to neighbouring states and various government agencies, aiming to ensure transparent valuation of the state’s water resources while safeguarding its long-term financial interests.

Under the policy, a benchmark rate of Rs 100 per 1,000 cubic feet of raw water has been fixed. The rate will be revised periodically in accordance with the wholesale price index (WPI) to ensure that the economic value of water keeps pace with prevailing price levels. However, the policy will not apply to water used for domestic purposes within the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said water was among Himachal Pradesh’s most valuable natural assets and its economic worth must be duly recognised in any arrangement involving the supply of surplus water to other states or agencies.

He said the policy would establish a transparent and uniform mechanism for determining water rates and their periodic revision, ensuring that the state received appropriate economic returns from its resources. The government was committed to protecting Himachal’s natural wealth and securing its financial interests, he added.

The policy will cover all existing and future projects in Himachal Pradesh from which surplus raw water is supplied to other states or eligible agencies. It also provides a standard pricing framework for inter-state multipurpose and water-storage projects, including the proposed Kishau Multipurpose Project and Renuka Dam Project.

Sukhu said the availability of surplus water would be assessed only after safeguarding the state’s own requirements. Drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, environmental protection and developmental needs would remain the government’s foremost priorities before any surplus was made available to other states.

The policy assumes significance in the context of the Kishau Multipurpose Project, under which Himachal Pradesh has been allocated 3.154 per cent of the dam’s live storage, equivalent to approximately 42 million cubic metres (MCM).

The state also has an allocated share of Yamuna waters under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed among the Upper Yamuna Basin states. The agreement envisages the development of the Lakhwar, Kishau and Renuka projects for optimum utilisation of the basin’s water resources.

The new pricing framework is expected to provide a uniform basis for valuing surplus water and ensure that Himachal Pradesh’s interests are protected in future inter-state water-sharing arrangements.