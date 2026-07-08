Himachal CM Sukhu inaugurates Rs 7.54-crore power substation at Ansla

The newly constructed 33/11 kV power substation at Ansla near Patlandar in Sujanpur Assembly constituency was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday.

Built at a cost of Rs 7.54 crore, the substation is expected to resolve long-standing problems of low voltage and frequent power failures in around 16 gram panchayats, benefiting nearly 16,000 people.

Addressing a gathering at Ansla through virtual mode, the Chief Minister said a 7.2-km-long 33 kV high-tension transmission line had been laid from Chabutra to Ansla under the project, ensuring a reliable and continuous power supply to the substation.

He said the project would provide quality and uninterrupted electricity to villages falling under gram panchayats including Patlandar, Rangar, Chauri, Ansla, Bhagol, Chamiyana, Duhak, Bhatera, Panoh, Dhail, Kasiri, Peepal, Tikkaru and Sapahal, besides adjoining areas.

The Chief Minister said the substation would supply electricity to the 11 kV Kot Chauri, Sujanpur, Patlandar and Palahi feeders.

It has also been interconnected with the existing 33 kV substations at Tauni Devi and Sujanpur to ensure uninterrupted power supply even during emergencies.

Sukhu said the new infrastructure would meet the region’s future power requirements, reduce transmission losses through shorter line lengths and interconnected feeders and effectively address the persistent issue of low voltage. He added that the Sujanpur MLA had repeatedly raised the area’s power supply concerns.