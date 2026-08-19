Potholed old Pathankot-Mandi highway, unsafe bridges endanger lives of commuters

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has changed nearly 50 per cent of the alignment of the 208-km Pathankot-Mandi highway but thousands of vehicles continue to ply on this old road, which is in a poor condition.

The neglect of the existing highway has become a major concern for commuters, particularly as routine repairs and maintenance work have reportedly been neglected while the NHAI is focusing on the new alignment.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that the NHAI had planned a new road along the 60-km Paror-Padhar stretch. Similarly, the alignment of a 30-km stretch between Rajol and Nagrota Bagwan has been changed.

As a result, nearly 100 km of the existing highway is unlikely to be used for the proposed road widening project.