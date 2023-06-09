The work of the biggest station of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur Rail Line will start soon

Shimla: The work of the biggest station of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Berry rail line is going to start soon. Machinery has started arriving for the construction of the station in Badhyat along with Bilaspur city.

The station construction company will also construct a three and a half kilometer long railway line showing a panoramic view of the Gobind Sagar Lake.

Strategically very important Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Berry rail line will be built in Badhyat about three kilometers long station.

HG Infra Company, which constructed the station, has started building its temporary office near the Kothi bridge on Bilaspur-Ghumarwin road in Badhyat.

Machinery has also started arriving. This company will also construct a three and a half kilometer long railway line from Mandi Bharadi to Badhyat station on the banks of Gobind Sagar Lake. Two viaducts (rail lines built on pillars) of one kilometer each will be built on this rail line.