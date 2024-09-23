NHAI scraps Kala Amb-Paonta 4-lane highway project via Suketi

n a significant development, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has scrapped the plan regarding construction of the first four-lane highway in Sirmaur district.

Under the plan devised, a decision was taken to build the 48-kilometre highway between Kala Amb and Paonta Sahib via a new route through Suketi.

However, during a key meeting in Delhi between the NHAI senior officials and consultants the plan was scrapped. Instead, the highway will strengthen the existing National Highway 7 (NH-07) alignment.

NH-07 upgrade more practical: NHAI

Primary reasons for sticking to the old NH-07 route is the availability of government-owned land along the stretch, particularly between Kala Amb and Moginand.

Though some of this land has been encroached upon, retaining the old alignment reduces the need for additional land acquisition. This way, the project is expected to move forward more smoothly and efficiently.

While the consultants had proposed this alternative route to improve traffic flow, the NHAI has determined that upgrading the current NH-07 infrastructure is a more practical solution.

Despite the decision to stick to the NH-07, there are some challenges that need to be addressed. One of the key issues is the highway’’’’s width. The original proposal called for a 45-metre-wide highway, but the section between Kala Amb and Moginand will have 32-metre width. This reduction in width may affect traffic movement, especially as the area continues to develop and experience increased vehicular traffic.

Another point of consideration is speed limit. The proposed Suketi route would have allowed for vehicles to travel at faster speeds, but with the revised plan, speed limits on the existing NH-07 may need to be adjusted.

This development is crucial for Sirmaur district, which is located in the southern part of Himachal Pradesh. The region, known for its largely rural population and industrial hubs in towns like Kala Amb and Paonta Sahib, will benefit significantly from the road upgrade. Improved connectivity is expected to boost economic activities, making transportation of goods and people faster and more efficiently.

The four-lane highway project also aligns with the broader infrastructural development goals of the state government, aiming to enhance road network and promote regional growth.

Executive Engineer of NHAI, Nahan division, Manoj Sehgal said that after the recent meeting with the NHAI senior officials in Delhi, the existing route of the NH-07 has been finalised for the construction of the 48-km four lane project instead of the new proposed route through Suketi. Under the new plan, now the first four-lane

project of Sirmaur district will be constructed from Kala Amb – Nahan – Paonta Sahib via Dosadka-Markanda as per the old NH-07 route and alignment.