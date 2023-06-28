Stones falling on Chandigarh-Manali NH; Traveling became risky

Shimla: Chandigarh-Manali Highway is still not safe if you are travelling to Pandoh located highway because stones are still falling from the hills on this route.

Due to this, NH had to be closed by the police for two hours from 12 noon to 2 pm near Seven Mile on Tuesday. The said road is being kept closed for some time for the removal of debris.

The one-way road is being closed to double lane so that people do not face any kind of problem.

Mandi Sadar SHO Sakini Kapoor said that work is going on on a war footing to restore the road completely so that the road can be opened to double lane. He has appealed to use alternative roads like Pandoh, Gohar, and Kandi Kataula.

Vehicles crawling on Chandigarh-Manali NH

The Chandigarh-Manali NH was also jammed on Tuesday. In such a situation, the vehicles are passing by crawling. In such a situation, the tourists are facing problems.

The main reason for the jam is due to the removal of the debris that fell near seven miles. The NH was completely closed by the police and administration from 12 noon to 2 pm on Tuesday.

ASP Mandi Sagar Chandra said that the road was restored for one-way traffic and after that, the road was opened smoothly for night traffic.