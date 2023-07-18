Now SDM will take decision on closure of schools, holidays extended for two days in Rohru, Theog, Jubbal-Rampur

Shimla: Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that in areas where weather conditions would not be normal, local SDMs and district deputy directors of education can decide to close schools at their own level.

These officers will also be able to take decisions according to the weather forecast. On the other hand, government and private schools with winter vacations will open from Tuesday after the monsoon break.

The Directorate of Higher Education had extended the monsoon vacation till July 17 in view of the rain alert in winter vacation schools. Now the State Education Department has decided to reopen the school from Tuesday.

Apart from this, in the areas of the state where the weather is normal and the roads have also been restored, private schools with winter vacations will open from Tuesday.

At the same time, SDMs Rohru, Theog, Jubbal and Rampur in Shimla district have decided to extend the holidays at their level by two days till July 19.

The holiday was also extended till July 17 in the district Kinnaur, Pangi, Bharmour area. Here too, keeping in view the condition of the roads and weather, the local administration and the education department will take a decision regarding the opening of the school.

According to the orders issued by the Directorate of Higher Education on July 11, a six-day monsoon break was announced from July 10 to 15 in winter vacation schools.

After this, 16th was a Sunday holiday and in view of the bad weather conditions, the department had extended the holiday by one more day. At the same time, CBSE, and ICSE affiliated schools were ordered to decide on one day holiday at their level.

Apart from this, it was said in the orders that if the weather condition is not good in the coming days, then the SDM and the local administration can take a decision regarding the closure of the schools in the area. (HDM)

Admission date extended

In view of bad weather and broken roads, the Higher Education Department has extended the admission period in degree colleges of the state.

According to the orders issued by the Director of Higher Education, Amarjit Sharma, the date of admission in colleges under HPU Shimla and Sardar Patel University Mandi has now been extended till July 22, 2023. However, earlier the date for starting the new session was fixed as July 18.