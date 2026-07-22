New-age courses, global exposure for Himachal Pradesh University students and faculty

Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said new-age courses and exposure visits abroad would be introduced for teachers as well as students at the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

Presiding over a programme organised on the occasion of the 57th Foundation Day of HPU, Sukhu assured that adequate funds would be made available for this purpose.

The CM added that reforms were required in the higher education sector and universities should introduce new and employment-oriented courses.

Sukhu said HPU would be designated as the nodal agency for green hydrogen in the coming times.

“HPU will have to align itself with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and data storage as the state government was making continuous efforts to promote these sector,” he said.

Sukhu announced a grant of Rs 5 crore for starting a B. Tech course in AI at the university.

Sukhu said he had spent eight years of his life in HPU, from where he began his political journey.

“This University has given me the opportunity to learn many things. I have risen to the position of chief minister after studying here. Many other alumni, including Union Health Minister JP Nadda, have made a name for themselves and their alma mater,” he said.

Sukhu further stated that when the Congress government assumed office, the state was facing a serious financial crisis.

“Despite these challenges, we initiated reforms in the education sector which resulted in Himachal improving its national ranking in education from 21st to fifth position,” he said.

The CM said his government had ordered closure of around 500 educational institutions opened by the previous BJP regime on political considerations, rather than focussing on imparting quality education.

“We introduced initiatives like introducing English-medium from Class 1, setting up Rajiv Gandhi day-boarding schools and exposure tours for students and teachers. More than 150 new CBSE schools have been opened in the state which have helped in improving enrolment by more than 24,000,” he added.

Sukhu said the state government will ensure that students get affordable accommodation at the new Himachal Bhawan in Delhi, which is likely to be ready in a month’s time.

Earlier, the CM laid foundation stones of a Rs 10.25-crore modern digital library and a Rs-6.09 crore Administrative Block of University Institute of Legal Studies.

Vice-Chancellor HPU, Professor Mahavir Singh said in line with the CM’s vision, five new centres were being established at the university and all departments would be linked to those centres.

HPU had also signed an MoU with IIT Roorkee, he added.

MLA Harish Janartha, Vice-Chairman and Mayor Surinder Chauhan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.