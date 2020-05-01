Coronavirus: Lockdown extended by two weeks, says MHA

The central government has extended lockdown by two more weeks, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.

The lockdown will be effective from May 4.

A press release issued by the MHA spells out new guidelines regulating activities during this period based on risk profiling of the country’s districts. MHA’s new guidelines divide the country into red, orange and green zones depending on coronavirus cases being reported.

The guidelines are mainly an attempt to restart a completely stalled economy, and provide some relaxations in green and orange zones.

