Himachal: Glacial flashflood snaps Lahaul-Pangi road link

A flashflood triggered by rapid glacial melt at Jahalma Nallah has once again severed road connectivity between Lahaul and Pangi after washing away a temporary road constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road in Lahaul-Spiti district. The disruption, which occurred on Monday, has left several villages isolated and sparked concerns over the transportation of vegetables and other cash crops during the peak harvesting season.

The temporary road had been built by the BRO only a few weeks ago after a massive landslide damaged the bridge over Jahalma Nallah. It was serving as an alternative route while the agency prepared to construct a permanent Bailey bridge at the site. However, a sudden rise in water discharge caused by accelerated melting of glaciers in the higher reaches swept away the temporary road, bringing vehicular traffic to a complete halt.

In an effort to assist stranded residents, the BRO initially installed a temporary footbridge (puliya) across the swollen nallah. But as the water level rose sharply during the day, the structure became unsafe for use. Authorities later set up a temporary zipline facility to help residents cross the turbulent stream while restoration work continues.

The road closure has caused anxiety among farmers and horticulturists, who are currently harvesting vegetables and other produce for dispatch to markets outside the region. Growers fear that prolonged disruption of road connectivity could lead to significant financial losses if their produce fails to reach markets in time.

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana has directed the BRO and the district administration to take immediate steps to restore the road and ensure that the hardships faced by local residents are addressed without delay.

Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana visited the affected site at Jahalma Nallah to review the situation and inspect the restoration work being carried out by the BRO. During the visit, she instructed BRO officials to undertake repair work on a war footing to reopen the road for vehicular movement at the earliest.

The DC said restoring connectivity was the district administration’s top priority, particularly during the ongoing harvest season, as uninterrupted road access is vital for transporting vegetables and other cash crops to markets.

She also directed the Public Works Department to extend full support to the BRO by deploying available machinery and manpower to expedite the restoration work and make the alternative route operational as quickly as possible.

To minimise the risk of similar incidents, Bhadana instructed the Divisional Forest Officer to prioritise the dressing and channelisation of Jahalma Nallah. She said these preventive measures would help safeguard the temporary route until the Bailey Bridge being constructed by the BRO is completed.

Officials from various departments, BRO representatives and local residents were present during the inspection. The district administration has directed all concerned agencies to work in close coordination to restore connectivity at the earliest and minimise inconvenience to the public.

Landslide blocks Shimla-Manali highway

The Shimla-Manali National Highway remained blocked for nearly two hours on Tuesday evening after a landslide near the Chakkar area triggered massive traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to commuters. No loss of life or property was reported.

The landslide brought debris crashing onto the highway, blocking a major portion of the road and leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides.

Police and district administration teams rushed to the spot and launched restoration work. The debris was cleared and traffic resumed after about two hours.

Police have advised commuters to exercise caution while travelling on the highway, particularly during the ongoing monsoon season.