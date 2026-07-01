8 traditional products of Himachal Pradesh registered as GIs

Eight traditional products of social, economic, cultural and agricultural significance of Himachal Pradesh have been registered as Geographical Indications (GIs).

The newly registered GIs are Seabuckthorn (Chharma) of Spiti, Salooni Safed Makka, Chamba Metal Art, Sirmauri Loiya, Kinnauri Topi, Sepuvadi of Mandi, Kinnauri apple and Kinnauri jewellery.

Now, Himachal Pradesh has secured 17 traditional products with the Geographical Indication registration through the Himachal Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE).

These products represent the rich heritage, traditional knowledge, craftsmanship and agricultural excellence of different regions of the State and reflect the unique identity of the State.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the people of the State on the landmark achievement of registration of these traditional products under GIs.

The Chief Minister said this recognition would safeguard the authenticity of these products and ensure their market value besides creating new livelihood opportunities and strengthening the rural economy.

“This recognition will help to preserve our invaluable cultural heritage while opening new avenues for economic growth, rural entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihood.”

Efforts are on to get GI tag for four additional indigenous products – Bhot Jau (Barley from the Pangi region of Chamba), Chamba Chukh, Plectranthus honey (from Bharmour region of Chamba) and Sirmaur Ginger.

Earlier, nine products of Himachal Pradesh including Kullu Shawl, Kangra tea, Chamba Rumal, Kinnauri shawl, Kangra painting, Himachali Kalazeera, Himachali Chulli oil, Chamba chappal, Lahauli Knitted socks and gloves had been registered under GI tags.