Tourists to be charged fees for entry to Dhauladhar sanctuary

Tourists visiting the Dhauladhar Wildlife Sanctuary in remote Chhota Bhangal and Bara Bhangal areas of Kangra district will now have to pay an entry fee and obtain prior permission from the Forest Department. The department has initiated steps to enforce rules notified by the state government on June 6, making registration mandatory for visitors entering and leaving the sanctuary.

Under the new fee structure, Indian tourists will be charged Rs 300 per day for the first three days and Rs 500 per day thereafter. For foreign tourists, the fee will be Rs 600 per day for the first three days and Rs 1,000 per day subsequently. Photography will attract additional charges.

Indian visitors using still cameras will have to pay Rs 625 for the first three days and Rs 1,250 per day thereafter. For foreign tourists, the corresponding charges will be Rs 1,250 and Rs 2,500, respectively. School students will be eligible for a 50 per cent concession on the prescribed fees.

Special permission will be required for drone photography, while commercial photography and filming will require the payment of charges ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 75,000 per day.

To implement the new regulations, the Forest Department has established a control room at its Rajgundha office. The facility will help manage visitor registration and monitor movement into and out of the sanctuary.

Residents of Bara Bhangal and people collecting minor forest produce for domestic consumption will be exempt from the entry fee. However, registration requirements will continue to apply even for local residents. The department also plans to register Bara Bhangal residents and ensure that information about people leaving the area towards Chamba reaches the officials concerned.

An online portal is being developed to facilitate advance booking of entry permits and provide real-time information about the sanctuary. The website is expected to be launched shortly.

Officials say that the violation of the prescribed regulations will invite action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The new system is intended to regulate tourist movement in the ecologically-sensitive region and strengthen wildlife conservation measures. Mandatory registration is also expected to help the department maintain a record of visitors travelling through the remote and difficult terrain.