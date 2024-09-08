MC court orders Waqf Board to prove ownership in Shimla mosque dispute

The Municipal Commissioner’s court here on Saturday directed the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board to submit the latest status report regarding the alleged illegal construction of a religious shrine belonging to a minority community in Sanjauli area in the state’s capital.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on October 5.

The Court had asked the Waqf Board to submit its report yesterday.

Talking to the media persons after the hearing of the case, Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board State Officer Kutubuddin Ahmed said that the dispute was not about the ownership but about the development of the shrine.

Ahmed said that in 2023, the Waqf Board had received a notice from Municipal Corporation, Shimla, to submit its reply.

The Board had submitted its reply during the last hearing of the case after which another summon was given,” he said.

Ahmed added that offering prayer will continue at the shrine. However, people have to be instructed not to cause any kind of dispute in the area.

Meanwhile, advocate Jagat Pal, who is representing the local residents, said that even though Waqf Board has claimed ownership of the site of the shrine, it was unable to present an evidence in the court.

“As per the records of the Revenue Department, the Himachal Pradesh government is the owner of the land. The construction is unauthorised as it is a government-owned land,” he added.