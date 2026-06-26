Traffic jams disrupt movement in Baijnath-Paprola market

Commuters passing through the Baijnath–Paprola market are facing daily inconvenience as persistent traffic congestion has brought movement on the Pathankot–Mandi National Highway to a crawl.

Long queues of vehicles, stretching from Abahi Nag to Tashi Jong, have become a regular feature, severely disrupting traffic in the twin towns.

The congestion typically begins around 10 am and continues until late evening, with motorists often stranded for long periods. Vehicles inch through the market at a snail’s pace, while traffic comes to a complete standstill at several points during peak hours. Many commuters said it takes more than an hour to negotiate the short stretch through the town.

Residents attributed the worsening situation to the increasing volume of vehicles on the narrow highway, inadequate parking facilities and ineffective traffic management. Cars, buses, trucks and two-wheelers remain caught in lengthy queues throughout the day, while the prevailing summer heat has added to the discomfort of drivers and passengers.

Police and traffic personnel remain deployed at key intersections to regulate traffic and minimise bottlenecks. However, the continuous flow of vehicles has made it difficult to ensure smooth movement.

Traders, residents and daily commuters expressed concern over the recurring traffic chaos and questioned the lack of a long-term strategy to manage the growing vehicular load in the area. They urged the district administration and elected representatives to implement permanent solutions before the problem worsens further.

Residents demanded the construction of a bypass around Baijnath–Paprola, development of multi-level parking facilities, stricter traffic regulation and improvement of road infrastructure to accommodate the region’s rapidly increasing traffic.

Several residents also recalled that traffic management was more effective during the tenure of former Baijnath DSP Anil Sharma. They claimed traffic jams were relatively rare during his posting and alleged that the situation had deteriorated significantly after his transfer, with gridlocks now becoming an almost daily occurrence.