CM Sukhu seeks Himachal’s 7.19% claim over Chandigarh, return of Shahan power project from Punjab

Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday sought a 7.19 per cent share of Himachal in the Union Territory of Chandigarh under the provisions of the Punjab Reorganizations Act, 1966, and return of the Shahan hydel project.

The CM called on Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to discuss several long-pending issues of vital importance to Himachal Pradesh.

Seeking the Governor’s support for the expeditious resolution of these issues, he expressed confidence that these would be resolved through constructive dialogue, mutual respect and the spirit of cooperative federalism.

“Himachal Pradesh is a successor state to the erstwhile Punjab and is entitled to its legitimate share of 7.19 per cent based on the population ratio of the areas transferred to the State.

Chandigarh was developed from the consolidated resources of undivided Punjab and while Punjab and Haryana have benefited from the city’s land, assets and governance structure for over five decades, Himachal Pradesh has yet to receive its rightful share,” he stated.

The CM sought intervention for the settlement of long-pending dues related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

“The Supreme Court had recognised Himachal’s entitlement to a 7.19 per cent share in BBMB projects, but the state is still awaiting realisation of its entitlement to 13,066 million units of power and the associated financial dues for over a decade,” he said.

Sukhu also raised the issue of Himachal’s legitimate claim over the Shanan hydel project in Mandi, with the 99-year lease to Punjab expiring on March 2, 2024.

“Mandi district was never a part of the composite State of Punjab. Rather, it acceded to and merged with the Union of India in 1948. Thereafter, Himachal Pradesh was constituted as a Part ‘C’ State in 1951 and was subsequently declared a Union Territory with effect from 1 November 1956,” he said.

He further said that Mandi district was never included within the “transferred territories” as defined under Section 2(n) of the Punjab Reorganizations Act, 1966. Consequently, the provisions of the said Act have no applicability to the area in which the project is situated, nor can any rights over the project be derived thereunder.

Sukhu emphasised that with the expiry of the lease, all rights flowing therefrom stand extinguished. Any claim to the continued operation, management or possession of the project based on the expired lease lacks legal basis and is unsustainable in law, he stated.

He also highlighted the need for an additional Himachal Sadan in Chandigarh to meet the growing requirements of people.

“The existing Himachal Bhawan, built decades ago, is no longer adequate to accommodate the increasing number of students, patients and other visitors from Himachal Pradesh. Chandigarh continues to serve as a major centre for higher education, healthcare and administrative services for the people of Himachal,” he said.

He said following consultations with the Chandigarh Administration, a suitable site measuring 4.736 acres in Sector 52 has been identified for the proposed Himachal Sadan.