Corona update: 85 New Cases of Corona Came in Mandi District

Mandi: On Monday, 85 new corona-infected cases have been reported in the district Mandi of Himachal Pradesh. All these cases have been found positive in the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). After a long time, this is the highest number of corona infection cases in a single day in the Mandi district.

On Monday, 1188 RAT samples were collected across the district by the Health Department and 14 samples were sent for RT-PCR samples. Out of these, only 85 corona-infected cases have been found in RAT samples.

No corona-infected case has come to light in the RTPCR sample. So far, many corona-infected people have died across the district and currently, there are 230 active cases of corona infection across the district.

Out of which four patients are admitted to Nerchowk Hospital. On the other hand, according to the old data from the Health Department, on April 9- out of 142 samples, 23 were infected, on April 8- out of 622 samples, 54 were infected and 11 recovered, on April 7- out of 517 samples, 26 were infected and 75 recovered on April 5- 711 samples were taken out of this, 58 were found infected and 31 recovered cases were reported.

Also, on April 4, out of 1051 samples, 75 infected and 47 recovered cases were reported and on April 2, out of 516 samples, 14 infected and 23 recovered cases were reported.

In this regard, CMO Dr. Narendra Kumar Bhardwaj said that sampling will be increased from 1000 to more than 1300 in district Mandi.

For this, instructions have been issued to all health institutions and officials so that more and more corona infected cases can be caught.